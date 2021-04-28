$119.40 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report $119.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $119.80 million. SJW Group reported sales of $115.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $581.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $593.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $596.95 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $609.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 274,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 47,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $5,091,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $1,116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.