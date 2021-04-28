12,374 Shares in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of INMB opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $177.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

