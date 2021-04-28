12,504 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,601.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 742,829 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.

