$15.10 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post sales of $15.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 billion and the highest is $15.29 billion. HP posted sales of $12.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $63.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.43 billion to $65.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $64.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $413,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 131,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. HP has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

