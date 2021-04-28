$152.84 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $152.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.90 million and the lowest is $140.80 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $423.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $367.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $377.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $747.20 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.07. 146,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.01. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

