$160.93 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $160.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.59 million and the highest is $163.72 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $145.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $643.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.29 million to $660.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $674.03 million, with estimates ranging from $656.61 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after buying an additional 1,609,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,517,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $17,848,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after buying an additional 573,621 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 750,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,865. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

