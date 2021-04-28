175,773 Shares in Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $47,630,000.

NYSE:ATAC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Altimar Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

