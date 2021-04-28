1,914 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOPE opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.