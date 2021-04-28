$196.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce sales of $196.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $207.40 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $206.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $820.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $874.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $857.67 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $916.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,767,000 after buying an additional 375,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,320. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

