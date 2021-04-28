-$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.74). Vistra reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 828.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 4,966,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. Vistra has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.