21,090 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

