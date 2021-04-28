2,143 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,673. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

