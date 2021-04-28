2,165 Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

