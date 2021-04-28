221,602 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 221,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of American Well as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in American Well by 37,559.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 593,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares in the company, valued at $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702.

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,481. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

