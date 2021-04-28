2,262 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

