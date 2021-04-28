29,646 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,785,473. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $346.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

