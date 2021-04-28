$31.39 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $31.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.07 million and the lowest is $30.71 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $129.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.69 million, with estimates ranging from $135.95 million to $137.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

