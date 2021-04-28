3,875 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 771,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 373,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

