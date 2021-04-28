3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in April

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TGOPY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY remained flat at $$8.52 during trading on Wednesday. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.