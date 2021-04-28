3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 952.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.55.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.08. 56,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.