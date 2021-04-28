3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $83,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day moving average is $177.65. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

