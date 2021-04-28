$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will post $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the lowest is $3.77 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $20.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 17,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

