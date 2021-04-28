$42.82 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to report sales of $42.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the highest is $47.36 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $29.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $228.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $250.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.14 million, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $373.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NOVA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,073,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

