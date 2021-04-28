$6.81 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.74. Intuit posted earnings per share of $4.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $416.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.01 and its 200 day moving average is $374.82. Intuit has a 1 year low of $258.30 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

