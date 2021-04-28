6 Meridian Buys Shares of 7,478 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $236,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

