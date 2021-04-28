6 Meridian Grows Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 66.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $303.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.12 and its 200-day moving average is $270.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

