6 Meridian Invests $237,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $38,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,737,000 after acquiring an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $3,983,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA stock opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

