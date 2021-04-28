6 Meridian Takes $241,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $250.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.16. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

