6 Meridian Takes Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $25,433,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.