$62.95 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report sales of $62.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $26.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $276.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 175,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,759. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.06 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

