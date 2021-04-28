778 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Biogen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

