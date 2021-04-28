$81.22 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce sales of $81.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.30 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $339.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $344.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $374.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,152.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 10,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,949. The company has a market cap of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

