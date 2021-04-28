81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price target on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MDA opened at C$16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -448.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.95. 81996 has a fifty-two week low of C$14.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.88.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 81996 will post 6.0700002 earnings per share for the current year.

