$83.07 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post sales of $83.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.90 million. Cinemark posted sales of $543.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 2,070,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,475. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.