8PAY (8PAY) Price Down 27.1% This Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $366,355.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00275222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01033566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.83 or 0.00734534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,488.31 or 0.99852269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.