A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

AOS opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

