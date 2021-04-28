A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

