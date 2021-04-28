A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Earnings Results

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%.

A10 Networks stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,926 shares of company stock worth $186,783. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

