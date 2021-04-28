Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $476.17 on Major Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $476.17 or 0.00866815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $5.95 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

