AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:ABDP opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,048.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £520.31 million and a PE ratio of 114.43. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,468 ($19.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27).

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

