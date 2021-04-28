AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

VLVLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. 25,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,329. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. Research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 77.01%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

