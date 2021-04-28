ABB (NYSE:ABB) Announces Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NYSE ABB opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. ABB has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

