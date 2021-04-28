ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 26.50.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.