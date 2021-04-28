ABB’s (ABB) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 51,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. ABB has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

