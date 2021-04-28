Abiomed (ABMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Abiomed to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abiomed to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABMD opened at $340.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.45 and a 200 day moving average of $304.26. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $161.00 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

