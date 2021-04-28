Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

