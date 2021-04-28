Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.97. 13,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.87. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

