Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 350.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $290.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.87. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.