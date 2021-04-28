ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 905,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,875. The stock has a market cap of $849.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

