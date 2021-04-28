Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.31.

Accolade stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

